Good Sorts: Woman helps raise funds for police pups

This week’s good sort is Natayla Manton - she’s been in a wheelchair since birth 23 years ago.

She loves dogs and dreams of working with them, but for now, she scratches that itch by watching the police pups on Dog Squad.

Her favourite is Cosmo, so when he got attacked, Natayla knew what she had to do.

She makes dog biscuits from home and aims to raise $5000, which will go into a fund for police dogs.

“Once I heard about Cosmo, I told Mum I wanted to do whatever I could to help out,” she said.

“I sell these to friends, family, friends of friends. Pretty much anyone who has a dog.”

And with the help of her family and friends, it looks like she's about to achieve her goal.

