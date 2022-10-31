Good Sorts: Woman helps raise funds for police pups

Source: 1News

This week’s good sort is Natayla Manton - she’s been in a wheelchair since birth 23 years ago.

She loves dogs and dreams of working with them, but for now, she scratches that itch by watching the police pups on Dog Squad.

Her favourite is Cosmo, so when he got attacked, Natayla knew what she had to do.

She makes dog biscuits from home and aims to raise $5000, which will go into a fund for police dogs.

“Once I heard about Cosmo, I told Mum I wanted to do whatever I could to help out,” she said.

“I sell these to friends, family, friends of friends. Pretty much anyone who has a dog.”

And with the help of her family and friends, it looks like she's about to achieve her goal.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New Zealand

Popular Stories

1

London woman who decapitated church friend gets 34 years in jail

2

New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed dies, aged 49

3

Air New Zealand resumes non-stop flights to Bali

4

One dead, seven seriously injured in Napier crash

5

Travellers unhappy at skyrocketing airfare prices

Latest Stories

Wood may consider meeting rail group once 'deplorable disruptions' stop

Widow still waiting for findings into husband's 2020 death

Seven Christchurch retailers fined for selling vapes to minors

Witness recalls harrowing moment of Seoul crowd surge

Tonga scores 16 tries in Cook Islands thrashing

Related Stories

Wood may consider meeting rail group once 'deplorable disruptions' stop

Widow still waiting for findings into husband's 2020 death

Seven Christchurch retailers fined for selling vapes to minors

Air New Zealand resumes non-stop flights to Bali