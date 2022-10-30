Name suppression system 'not working' - Justice Minister

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan has made a frank admission about the system of name suppression, and is seeking urgent advice on changes.

On Q+A, Allan told 1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay she doesn't think the system is working appropriately.

After a range of high-profile court cases that involved name suppression, the minister said the perception well-resourced defendants had an easier time in court was fair.

"I don't think that leads to just outcomes, and it's certainly an area that's at the top of my priorities because it does fall under that access to justice and a victim-centric system," said Allan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've sought urgent advice on this particular area," she added. "I don't think it's just, I don't think it's fair, and I don't think that New Zealanders looking in on the system think the system is working adequately either."

She also discussed the technological challenges that now surround name suppression in courts, particularly with cases of international interest.

A file image of a judge in a courtroom. (Source: 1News)

When British tourist Grace Millane was murdered in New Zealand, killer Jesse Kempson's name was suppressed in local media reports, but widely visible online through overseas media outlets.

"We are also operating with laws that were designed in a different time, that don't adequately take into consideration social media and our global environment," said Allan.

"That's essentially part of the advice I'll get back – how do we make these rules fit for purpose?"

During the interview, Allan also revealed the Government would still be pushing ahead with changes to hate speech laws, which stalled under previous minister Kris Faafoi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allan promised an announcement would be made "before the end of this year".

She guaranteed a law would be introduced during this term of parliament, with the aim of passing it before the 2023 election.