Kiri Allan reveals how alcohol laws will change

The Government is taking on big booze retailers with the launch of a two-stage reform of alcohol laws.

Speaking exclusively to 1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay on Q+A, Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan revealed how and why the changes will be made.

The first stage will make changes to alcohol licensing, given community opponents to liquor licences more powers to have their say over how alcohol sales are regulated in their neighbourhoods.

That will also include "removing the unnecessary formality of [licensing] hearings, including the ability for cross-examination", said Allan.

Allan said she's heard from many communities "about the proliferation and accessibility of alcohol stores in their backyard".

The work around procedural matters will begin this year, she said, on the grounds that communities had asked for that work to be prioritised.

The second part of the reforms will look at alcohol sponsorship and advertisement, along with changes to ensure the law covers new products and evolving retail models, such as instant delivery.

"Let's be frank – alcohol and New Zealanders, it's so ingrained in our culture. To address those broader issues is complex."

Allan said discussions around this could be fraught, particularly because sales of alcohol both create social harm, and also provide money for community organisations and programmes through grants and sponsorship.

"I want to make sure we're not being too reactionary, and we have a plan in place to address the on-flow consequences."

Earlier in October, league icon and former alcohol marketer Sir Graham Lowe told Q+A he was "disillusioned" by the slow progress on kicking alcohol sponsorship out of professional sport.

"Too many politicians think they're in there to win a popularity contest. They're there to put forward … tough decisions, and I don't think they've got the guts to do it," said Lowe.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick currently has a member's bill before Parliament aiming to regulate alcohol more tightly, with several similar provisions to the Government's just-announced approach.

Allan said the Government was putting forward their own legislation instead, because "I think it requires an all of government response".