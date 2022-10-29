Woodman becomes all-time women's RWC leading try-scorer as NZ beat Wales

New Zealand steamrolled its way into the semifinals with a 55-3 win over Wales.

Portia Woodman scores against Wales. (Source: Photosport)

Winger Portia Woodman scored a try in each half to become the leading try-scorer from any nation in women's World Cups and hooker Luka Connor produced a second half double as New Zealand won by nine tries to nil.

New Zealand beat Scotland 57-0 in its final group match a week ago and Saturday's win had echoes of that. But it also produced a much stronger performance at set pieces, especially at scrums, which will be vital as it goes on to the final four.

“It's an extreme privilege (to make the semifinals),” New Zealand captain Kennedy Simon said. “It's a huge legacy which we are trying to uphold and enhance so to get through to the next phase of the campaign is pretty awesome.”

New Zealand has won the World Cup on five occasions.

Wales had few scoring chances Saturday and those it had were quickly shut down by the New Zealand defence. New Zealand was physical in the tackle and its work at the breakdowns was outstanding. Its counter-rucking was one of the features of the match and prevented Wales producing any continuity.

New Zealand had plenty. Woodman scored its first try in the 11th minute and it had three more by halftime when it led 26-3.

The Black Ferns celebrate a try against Wales. (Source: Photosport)

Head coach Wayne Smith had a difficult task in deciding on his starting 15 for the first knockout round and he would have been happy with the combination his preferred lineup showed.

The New Zealand support play was almost instinctive, allowing it to build a layered attack.

Wales lacked New Zealand's experience at the top level and was pleased to make the last 8 of a World Cup.

“We've just become professional so this is just the start and we're really excited for the future,” Wales' Siwan Lillicrap said.