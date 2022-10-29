Teen critical after car crashes into pole in Waikato

A teenager is in critical condition after a car flipped and rolled through a telephone pole in Mangatāwhiri, Waikato during the early hours of this morning.

Car destroyed in Mangatāwhiri crash. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

Police, St John, four fire crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter responded to the crash on Rawiri Road around 1.50am.

Emergency services worked for over an hour to free the teenager from the crushed vehicle, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said, and fire crews were at the scene until 4.20am.

Air Crew Officer Stuart Callow described the extrication as "incredibly difficult".

ADVERTISEMENT

A car flipped and rolled through a telephone pole in Mangatāwhiri this morning. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

Within ten minutes of being removed from the car, the teenager was flown to Auckland City Hospital in critical condition.

The road was initially closed while the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.