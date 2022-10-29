Kiwi spin bowler looks to improve ahead of Sri Lanka challenge

Rain continues to wreak havoc on the T-20 World Cup pool play across the ditch, with last night’s much anticipated Australia vs England showdown abandoned without a ball bowled.

That leaves the Blackcaps well and truly in control of group one but as they eye tonight's clash with Sri Lanka, no one's task is tougher than spin bowler Ish Sodhi’s.

T20 is a batters-dominated game, a smash-and-bash form of cricket, making spin bowling more difficult than it is in other formats.

As the Blackcaps prepare to face Sri Lanka at the World Cup tonight, how does Sodhi mentally tackle his task?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Batters are getting a lot more aggressive so I think bowling it's about being aggressive back, trying to take some wickets back because that's the way you win games,” Sodhi said.

Sodhi’s been ranked as high as seventh in the world T20 bowling rankings but he's naturally targeted in the middle and sometimes final overs of matches.

He explained to 1News the key to handling the ups and downs of T20 spin bowling.

“You have to find slightly different ways to be successful, it's not about coming out and just blasting teams away with balls that spin a lot, cos they don't,” he said.

Sodhi, along with the rest of the Blackcaps bowling lineup we’re impressed with their win over Australia.

He took one for 29 during his four overs - he’s now keen to tighten it against Sri Lanka tonight.

“We were just talking about it on the bus over here today, you just can't afford to slack off for one ball at the moment, T20 cricket's moving so fast and momentum can shift really quickly,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Momentum the Blackcaps hope hasn’t left them as they try and stay unbeaten in the tournament.