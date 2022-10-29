'Concerns' for missing Auckland man's safety

There are concerns for an Auckland man's safety after he went missing shortly after he filled up his car in Puhinui yesterday.

The missing man, Adrian. (Source: NZ Police)

The 59-year-old man, Adrian, was last seen at his Romford Road home in Papatoetoe at 9.30 am yesterday morning.

He was seen filling up his metallic gold Mitsubishi Outlander (GZE213) at Mobil Puhinui.

Police say he was wearing glasses with thin framing, a dark-coloured t-shirt with a white logo, black shorts with two stripes down each leg and white New Balance shoes.

Adrian filling his car at Mobil Puhinui. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are asking for the community’s help to find Adrian and have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 111 and reference file number 221028/0060.