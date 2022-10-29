Car swerves through Auckland traffic during police chase

A man has been arrested following a police chase in Favona, Auckland this morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident began around 10am when police say a car fled after being signalled to stop by officers.

“The vehicle was monitored by the Police Eagle helicopter and local units as the driver manoeuvred through Manukau and East Auckland suburbs,” police said in a statement.

“The vehicle was observed swerving through traffic.”

Police allege the driver crossed into oncoming traffic a number of times and failed to comply with traffic signals.

“Thankfully, no other road users sustained damage... a serious crash has been avoided,” police said.

Officers successfully deployed road spikes in Panmure, and a man was taken into custody around 11.30am, on Smales Rd.

Police are asking any members of the public who have footage that may help with inquiries to come forward by phoning 105 and referencing event number P052404819.