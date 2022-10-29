Car swerves through Auckland traffic during police chase

Source: 1News

A man has been arrested following a police chase in Favona, Auckland this morning.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident began around 10am when police say a car fled after being signalled to stop by officers.

“The vehicle was monitored by the Police Eagle helicopter and local units as the driver manoeuvred through Manukau and East Auckland suburbs,” police said in a statement.

“The vehicle was observed swerving through traffic.”

Police allege the driver crossed into oncoming traffic a number of times and failed to comply with traffic signals.

“Thankfully, no other road users sustained damage... a serious crash has been avoided,” police said.

Officers successfully deployed road spikes in Panmure, and a man was taken into custody around 11.30am, on Smales Rd.

Police are asking any members of the public who have footage that may help with inquiries to come forward by phoning 105 and referencing event number P052404819.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Ardern spends extra night in Antarctica after plane breaks down

2

Teen critical after car crashes into pole in Waikato

3

Car swerves through Auckland traffic during police chase

4

Wellington couple went to work after $16 million Lotto win

5

Iwi and council at odds over plan to keep whānau out of prisons

Latest Stories

Car swerves through Auckland traffic during police chase

FIFA report shows growth in women's game ahead of World Cup

Iwi and council at odds over plan to keep whānau out of prisons

RWC Quarterfinals: Underdogs defiant ahead of knockouts

Phoenix hope Ball and Sasse's return can provide spark in Melbourne

Related Stories

Former members warn of abuse at 'sacred sexuality' courses

Corrections spend $4m on TV ad amid desperate staffing shortages

Man, 61, dies of injuries after Christchurch assault

Former National Party president named in connection to high-profile trial