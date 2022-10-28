Tesla for kids recalled over safety violations

Thousands of Tesla's ATVs for kids are being recalled due to safety violations.

Hundreds of Tesla’s Cyberquads are being recalled due to safety violations. (Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Tesla's Cyberquad is a lithium-ion battery all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with up to 24km of range and a configurable top range of 16km/h.

It was aimed at children from 8-12, but as of this morning, the product page is not viewable on Tesla's website.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) today announced 5000 Cyberquads had been recalled for violations of federal safety standards for ATVs.

It said that included "mechanical suspension and maximum tyre pressure".

"Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs," the commission said.

"ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures - these ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death."

The Cyberquad, the design of which closely mimics Tesla's Cybertruck, is sold exclusively by Tesla but manufactured by American company Radio Flyer.

"Radio Flyer has 105 years of history in producing safe, quality products that families can trust," a statement on its website said.

"We take the safety of children very seriously. Radio Flyer has worked closely with the CPSC to issue the voluntary recall of the Cyberquad for Kids (Model #914)."

It is offering refunds for the Cyberquad.

Meanwhile Tesla itself is facing another recall drama. In the US, 24,000 Tesla 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles are being recalled over a seat belt issue.

Reuters reported the company said the second row left seat belt buckle and second row centre seat belt anchor may have been incorrectly reassembled during vehicle service.

It had reports for more than 100 service repairs, including warranty claims, for US cars that might be related to the issue.