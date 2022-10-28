Mikkelson set for return as All Blacks 7s named for Hong Kong

The All Blacks Sevens are set to have a huge injection of experience for their first first tournament of the new season with Tim Mikkelson returning from injury for Hong Kong.

Tim Mikkelson. (Source: Photosport)

Mikkelson will play in his 99th tournament next week after being named in the 13-man squad this morning; the event will be his first since claiming a silver medal in last year's Tokyo Olympics before injuries kept him sidelined for most of this year.

All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw said Mikkelson's return was a huge boost for the team on and off the pitch.

"He has basically played one tournament, the Olympics, in the past two years. But every day he shows up, training the way he does with and attitude and willingness to fight through what has been a really tricky injury," Laidlaw said.

"I've never seen a reaction to a name in a team naming before quite like when his name appeared, everybody is so pleased he is back.

"He's excited too, he has run his fastest ever speed time in the past week or so which shows how ready he is to play. Having his experience back on the road with us will be invaluable."

The team has also welcomed back Joe Webber, Dylan Collier and Leroy Carter who were injured and unavailable for the Rugby World Cup Sevens earlier this year for next week's event which runs from November 4 to 6.

Laidlaw said the side are determined to hit the ground running in Hong Kong as they push for Olympic qualification in the upcoming series.

"It's been a short break so that's good in a lot of ways because our game can get back up and run quickly. The players are in good shape so there is a bit of consistency from last season.

"It's not about pinnacle events this year, it's about playing with a mindset to attack every tournament we can accumulate points and qualify for the Olympics."

They'll get a firm challenge first up with Samoa, Hong Kong and Australia in their pool for the opening leg.

All Blacks Sevens Hong Kong squad [tournament caps]

Kurt Baker (51), Leroy Carter (5), Dylan Collier (46), Sam Dickson (64), Moses Leo (5), Ngarohi McGarvey-Black (19), Tim Mikkelson (98), Sione Molia (45), Tone Ng Shiu (33), Amanaki Nicole (13), Akuila Rokolisoa (20), Regan Ware (47), Joe Webber (46)

Unavailable due to injury: Kitiona Vai, Andrew Knewstubb, Roderick Solo, Che Clark, & Lewis Ormond