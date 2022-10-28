Liam Lawson back in F1 territory with another practice run

Source: 1News

After a challenging season in Formula Two, the huge carrot of F1 is still within reach for Kiwi driver Liam Lawson.

The young New Zealander has been confirmed to drive in another F1 practice session, this time in Mexico City this weekend.

“I think the atmosphere will be really cool,” he told 1News.

Early Saturday morning, Lawson will return to Alpha Tauri getting some time behind the wheel at altitude.

“We're still reaching 360km/h down the straights - the air's really thin, so it means it's really low grip,” he added.

Liam Lawson all smiles during F1 testing with Alpha Tauri..

Liam Lawson all smiles during F1 testing with Alpha Tauri.. (Source: Getty)

Two months after making his first F1 appearance in Belgium, Lawson is tipped to drive a Red Bull car in practice by the end of the season.

Lawson, currently seventh in the F2 Championship with one round remaining, is coy on what those rumours could mean for next year.

“At this stage I have no idea what I'm doing next year,” he said.

“I'm still planning on staying with Red Bull and their programme.”

Motorsport

Popular Stories

1

London woman killed, decapitated friend for inheritance

2

One charger to rule them all: Apple ditching the lightning cable

3

Air NZ staffer praised for response to in-flight medical event

4

The Vengaboys are coming to New Zealand

5

Wellington couple went to work after $16 million Lotto win

Latest Stories

Protesters burn passports, hijabs outside Iranian embassy

Comanchero arrested after discovery of meth worth $1.1 million

'Watch out Wales' - experienced Black Fern welcomes changes

Tribunal says mistakes in treating man with melanoma professional misconduct

Man's body found in Whangārei house, homicide probe launched

Related Stories

Verstappen gets record-tying 13th F1 win at US Grand Prix

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

Ricciardo arrives in Texas on horseback for US Grand Prix

Steiner to Ricciardo: 'Call me up' if he wants seat at Haas