Police make surprise visit at 6-year-old boy's birthday party

Police in the Hutt Valley have helped make a boy's sixth birthday extra special with a surprise visit - and a chance to sit in a police cruiser.

Mason with Constable McCarthy. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Constable McCarthy was carrying out curfew checks in the area when a family "asked her to make a surprise visit for their son Mason’s 6th birthday", New Zealand Police said on social media.

"Te Awa Kairangi Hutt Valley Community Team did not disappoint and made the surprise visit."

The birthday boy got to try on a police hat and vest, as well as a seat in Constable McCarthy's patrol car.