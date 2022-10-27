Kiwis bolstered as Waerea-Hargreaves, Hughes return for RLWC

The Kiwis have been given a boost for their final pool game at the Rugby League World Cup with Prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and halfback Jahrome Hughes returning this weekend.

Peta Hiku celebrates his try for the Kiwis against Lebanon. (Source: Photosport)

Coach Michael Maguire included the duo in his selections this morning to face Ireland on Saturday morning NZT in Leeds.

Waerea-Hargreaves resumes his international career on the bench after serving a three-game suspension incurred while playing for the Roosters in the NRL.

Hughes returns to the side after missing the opening two matches with a thigh strain and is reunited with standoff Dylan Brown who has been cleared to return after missing last week's win over Jamaica with illness.

Elsewhere in the backs, Jordan Rapana and Ronaldo Mulitalo have been recalled on the wings while second rower Briton Nikora has been named in the centres this week after he covered the position for much of last week's win against Jamaica following Marata Niukore's hamstring injury.

In the forwards, captain Jesse Bromwich returns in the front row alongside James Fisher-Harris while Nelson Asofa-Solomona has been switched to the second row with Joseph Tapine back at loose forward after he also missed the Jamaica contest.

Fisher-Harris, hooker Brandon Smith and second rower Kenny Bromwich remain from the starting pack used in the two matches against Lebanon and Jamaica.

Kieran Foran, used in the halves in all three tour matches so far, moves to the bench where he was used against Tonga in June with Isaiah Papali’i, Isaac Liu and Waerea-Hargreaves rounding out the interchange.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Scott Sorensen are the 18th and 19th players while prop Moses Leota [pectoral] and Niukore [hamstring] weren’t considered this week.

Kiwis vs Ireland, Saturday October 29, 7:30am, Leeds

Kiwis: 1. Joseph Manu, 2. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 17. Briton Nikora, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich (c), 9. Brandon Smith, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 13. Joseph Tapine.

Interchange: 11. Isaiah Papali’i, 14. Kieran Foran, 18. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 20. Isaac Liu.

Reserves: 21. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 23. Scott Sorensen