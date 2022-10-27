Woman arrested after Ardern's electorate office attacked

A woman has been arrested after Jacinda Ardern's Auckland electorate office was attacked this morning.
The front door of the Mt Albert electorate office on New North Rd in Morningside was left damaged, with a bent sword seen lying on the pavement nearby.
Police arrested a 57-year-old woman at a Coatesville property following what they say was the "wilful damage incident".
They are not seeking anyone else.
Earlier, a police spokesperson said it received a report of wilful damage at the office about 8.20am this morning "where an object was thrown through a window".
"No injuries have been reported and the building was unoccupied at the time. A scene examination will be conducted and inquiries remain ongoing."
A worker at a neighbouring business told 1News he heard a loud noise that sounded like scaffolding falling onto concrete between 8.20am and 8.30am.