Woman arrested after Ardern's electorate office attacked

A woman has been arrested after Jacinda Ardern's Auckland electorate office was attacked this morning.

A sword outside the prime minister's Mt Albert electorate office. (Source: 1News)

The front door of the Mt Albert electorate office on New North Rd in Morningside was left damaged, with a bent sword seen lying on the pavement nearby.

Police arrested a 57-year-old woman at a Coatesville property following what they say was the "wilful damage incident".

ADVERTISEMENT

They are not seeking anyone else.

Police investigate the scene of the office attack. (Source: 1News)

Earlier, a police spokesperson said it received a report of wilful damage at the office about 8.20am this morning "where an object was thrown through a window".

"No injuries have been reported and the building was unoccupied at the time. A scene examination will be conducted and inquiries remain ongoing."

Police cars at the Morningside address where the attack took place. (Source: 1News)

A worker at a neighbouring business told 1News he heard a loud noise that sounded like scaffolding falling onto concrete between 8.20am and 8.30am.