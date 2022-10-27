Woman arrested after Ardern's electorate office attacked

Source: 1News

A woman has been arrested after Jacinda Ardern's Auckland electorate office was attacked this morning.

A sword outside the prime minister's Mt Albert electorate office.

A sword outside the prime minister's Mt Albert electorate office. (Source: 1News)

The front door of the Mt Albert electorate office on New North Rd in Morningside was left damaged, with a bent sword seen lying on the pavement nearby.

Police arrested a 57-year-old woman at a Coatesville property following what they say was the "wilful damage incident".

They are not seeking anyone else.

Police investigate the scene of the office attack.

Police investigate the scene of the office attack. (Source: 1News)

Earlier, a police spokesperson said it received a report of wilful damage at the office about 8.20am this morning "where an object was thrown through a window".

"No injuries have been reported and the building was unoccupied at the time. A scene examination will be conducted and inquiries remain ongoing."

Police cars at the Morningside address where the attack took place.

Police cars at the Morningside address where the attack took place. (Source: 1News)

A worker at a neighbouring business told 1News he heard a loud noise that sounded like scaffolding falling onto concrete between 8.20am and 8.30am.

New ZealandPoliticsCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

ANZ warns house prices will fall at least 27%

2

Jacinda Ardern's electorate office attacked

3

Fair Pay Agreements Bill passes third reading in Parliament

4

Caring for Elvis 'was like looking after a newborn baby'

5

Influencers released from Iran 'extremely relieved' to be with family

Latest Stories

Opinion: Auckland First XV schools deliver blunt message to NZR

Woman arrested after Ardern's electorate office attacked

Wellington couple went to work after $16 million Lotto win

Scott Robertson: I'm here and ready for the All Blacks job

Investigators raid home of Russian celebrity Ksenia Sobchak

Related Stories

Govt announces community fund to strengthen NZ's social cohesion

23-million-year-old whale fossil hacked from West Coast river mouth

Charges after 16-year-old killed in August Invercargill crash

Prisoner ruled unfit for trial for murder of cellmate