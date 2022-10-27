Indonesian woman's body reportedly found inside 5m-long python

Source: 1News

The body of an Indonesian woman in her 50s has reportedly been found inside a five metre-long python.

A reticulated python.

A reticulated python. (Source: istock.com)

The woman, who is from the Jambi province, was swallowed whole by the snake, according to local media.

The BBC reported that she went missing one night, prompting a search party. A day later, a python with "a large stomach" was found.

Locals then killed the snake, finding the woman's body inside.

Betara Jambi police chief AKP S Harefa told media her body was "largely intact" when discovered inside the snake.

