Govt introduces bill to provide independent oversight of NZDF

The Government has today introduced the Inspector-General of Defence Bill to provide independent oversight of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

New Zealand Defence Force (file image). (Source: istock.com)

It comes after the Operation Burnham inquiry found significant gaps in the way the Defence Force dealt with allegations of civilian casualties, resulting in a series of incorrect statements in briefings to ministers and the public between 2010 and 2017.

In 2020, the Government inquiry into 2010's Operation Burnham found the controversial Afghanistan military skirmish was not a revenge attack, however it was likely a young girl was killed as a result and there were significant failings by NZDF in dealing with allegations of civilian casualties.

The bill was among the list of recommendations made in a report last November by an expert group tasked with scrutinising the NZDF.

“The inquiry, led by Sir Terence Arnold and Sir Geoffrey Palmer, recommended that an office of the Independent Inspector-General of Defence (located outside the NZDF organisational structure) be established,” Attorney-General David Parker said today in a media release.

“The aim was to facilitate independent oversight of NZDF and enhance its democratic accountability, which the Inspector-General of Defence achieves.”

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said the establishment of the Inspector-General of Defence position "speaks to the heart of this Government’s priority of laying the foundations for a better future".

“This bill provides the parameters for the Inspector-General of Defence who will support me in facilitating democratic oversight of the NZDF. Anyone will be able to raise concerns of potential wrongdoing and this bill ensures the office will have full discretion over whether to act on those allegations.

“Having an Inspector-General of Defence which has the necessary powers and authority to provide oversight of NZDF activities is essential – not only to ensure independent scrutiny, but also to support the dedicated men and women who are asked to protect Aotearoa and our interests.”

The Inspector-General of Defence, once appointed, is expected to help "strengthen public confidence and support New Zealand’s international reputation by providing independent assurance that the NZDF’s activities, in a rapidly changing global security context, are subject to dedicated independent oversight".

"The increased transparency and accountability resulting from the establishment of the Inspector-General of Defence will ensure the reputation and credibility of NZDF,” Henare said.