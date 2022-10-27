Foodstuffs recalls Pams sprouts over possible salmonella risk

Source: 1News

Foodstuffs are recalling a specific batch of four of its Pams brand sprouts due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The recall affects the following Pams products:

  • Pams brand Alfalfa Sprouts (100g)
  • Pams brand Salad Sprouts (100g)
  • Pams brand Sandwich Selection Sprouts (100g)
  • Pams brand Spicy Sprouts Combo (100g)

The products are sold at Pak'nSAVE, New World and Four Square throughout the North Island. They have not been exported.

People are urged to check the date on the front of the packaging and dispose of any sprouts with November 4, 2022 as the use by date.

Customers are asked to dispose of the sprouts or take them back to retailers for a full refund.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said there haven't been any reports of sickness but if people have consumed any of the sprouts they should seek medical advice.

It comes after six Pams-brand frozen berry products were recalled across the country due to a potential link to recent cases of Hepatitis A.

