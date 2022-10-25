Chat app WhatsApp down for users around the world

Source: Associated Press

People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp.

WhatsApp icon.

WhatsApp icon. (Source: istock.com)

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 8pm NZT

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014.

It’s wildly popular especially outside of the US, where many people use it for everyday communication.

