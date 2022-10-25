Number of suspected suicides fall, Māori still disproportionately affected

Source: 1News

For the third year in a row there has been a year-on-year reduction in suspected suicides, but Māori continue to be disproportionately negatively affected, new figures show.

A person suffering from depression (file picture).

A person suffering from depression (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The Office of the Chief Coroner today released the annual provisional suspected suicide statistics.

In the year to June 30, 538 died by suspected suicide in New Zealand, a rate of 10.2 per 100,000 people. It is down from 607 the year before and 628 in the year to 2020.

The rate is statistically significantly lower than the average rate over the last 13 financial years, and is the third year in a row there has been a year-on-year reduction in suspected suicides.

"I acknowledge, and offer my sincere condolences, to the families and friends of all those who have died as a result of suspected suicide in the past year," Deputy Chief Coroner Anna Tutton said.

"It is positive to note, however, that the number of suspected deaths by suicide is continuing to fall."

The figures of suspected suicides for Māori continue to be high, with the provisional rate 15.9 per 100,000. For Pasifika it's 9.9 per 100,000 and 3.8 per 100,000 for Asian populations.

Where to get help.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

New ZealandHealth

Popular Stories

1

Lydia Ko reveals unique way she proposed to boyfriend

2

Covid-19: Person aged 10-19 among 41 deaths, 16,399 cases

3

Auckland Mayor says rates rises must be avoided: 'Less is more'

4

NZ Uber drivers win employment rights court case

5

UK radio presenter dies while presenting live on air

Latest Stories

Police investigating wave of crimes in Waikato overnight

Covid-19: Cases on one of first cruise ships to return to NZ

Aussie netball sponsorship saga rumbles on

Covid-19: Person aged 10-19 among 41 deaths, 16,399 cases

NZ Uber drivers win employment rights court case

Related Stories

Grieving parents left with questions over 4-year-old son's death

'Deadly' drug stronger than fentanyl found in NZ

Plans to fix lengthy hospital wait times to be released

Medicine linked to deaths of 99 kids in Indonesia not sold in NZ - Medsafe