Jury yet to reach verdict in Brittany Higgins case

A jury has been unable to reach a verdict in the rape trial of Bruce Lehrmann.

Australia's Parliament in Canberra (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

He's accused of raping Australian political staffer Brittany Higgins in a minister's office at Parliament House in Canberra in 2019.

Lehrmann pleaded not guilty and denied any sexual intercourse took place.

The jury of 12 has been deliberating since Wednesday, but today told the Supreme Court in Canberra that it's been unable to agree on a verdict.

However, the Chief Magistrate has requested jurors go away again to re-examine points in disagreement and try and reach a unanimous verdict.

When Higgins went public with her story in 2021, she triggered a wider movement Australia and lifted the lid on the culture at Federal Parliament.

It would be a topic that would dog Scott Morrison's unsuccessful re-election campaign.

Yesterday, the jury reconvened in the ACT Supreme Court, to say it had yet to reach a unanimous agreement beyond reasonable doubt.

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said: "There's no rush — no time expectation."