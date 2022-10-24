Man in critical condition after car plummets down bank near Puhoi

Source: 1News

A man is in critical condition after his car plummeted down a 300-metre bank through trees after he missed a corner just north of Puhoi, Auckland.

A man is in critical condition after his car plummeted down a 300-metre bank north of Puhoi. Credit: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John assisted a Westpac rescue helicopter crew at 12.41pm today, who pulled the man in his 50s from the wrecked car to a clearing where he could be evacuated by air.

A spokesperson for Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said the man was extracted from the vehicle and carried (roped) up the hill.

St John confirmed it received a call to the incident on SH1 Pohuehue, at 12.18pm today.

The man was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Images show the vehicle seriously damaged with blood on it - the roof came off and the chassis was twisted.

New ZealandAucklandAccidents

