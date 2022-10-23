Jacinda Ardern set to visit Antarctica next week

Source: Radio New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will visit Antarctica next week to see first-hand the critical research undertaken by New Zealanders on the ice.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The visit, scheduled from Tuesday to Friday, marks the 65th anniversary of Scott Base - New Zealand's Antarctic home - and the first full season of Antarctic research after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

Ardern is a well-known Antarctic history buff, with explorer Ernest Shackleton one of her personal heroes.

"Antarctica is part of New Zealand's heritage and future and we're committed to its protection as a natural reserve for peace, science and co-operation," Ardern said in a statement.

"Globally significant research is carried out by New Zealanders there, and New Zealand is invested in that long-term and essential research including through the Antarctic Science Platform and other science investments.

Read More
Scott Base.

Scott Base. (Source: 1News)

"Antarctic research is urgently needed to understand past and future climates, how we are affecting Antarctica, and how Antarctica will affect us."

The prime minister will see first-hand the research, environmental protection, conservation and operations undertaken by kiwis in Antarctica and experience the challenges of working on the ice.

The strong co-operation amongst the Antarctic Treaty Parties, particularly the US, New Zealand's Antarctic partner for more than 60 years, will also feature on Ardern's schedule.

"Cooperation in Antarctica and in the Antarctic Treaty System is more important than ever as we tackle the crises of climate change and biodiversity loss," Ardern said.

The Prime Minister will also see the preliminary work for the estimated $344 million redevelopment of Scott Base, which will secure the future of the research hub for at least the next 50 years.

The redevelopment is due to be completed in 2028.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAntarcticaPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Plans for touchless border for Five Eyes citizens

2

Black Ferns to play Wales in RWC quarter final as draw set

3

2 injured, 1 critically, in South Auckland assault

4

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

5

US football superstars to be based in Aotearoa for FIFA World Cup

Latest Stories

Stabbing second trauma in months for St Heliers store

Govt under pressure for mandatory pay gap reporting

Jacinda Ardern set to visit Antarctica next week

Black Ferns to play Wales in RWC quarter final as draw set

China’s Xi Jinping holds onto power for historic third term

Related Stories

Trevor Mallard: 'Humble backbencher of Wainuiomata'

Plans to fix lengthy hospital wait times to be released

New system to let Kiwis pay for train, bus via phone, credit card

State failures led to death of 5-year-old - Te Pāti Māori