'Deadly' drug stronger than fentanyl found in NZ

A dangerous opioid that has been linked to deaths in North America has been detected in New Zealand for the first time.

Mentonitazene. (Source: High Alert)

High Alert said that the drug, mentonitazene, has been found in yellow powder. They believe that the pills have been crushed and could be in circulation across the country.

They said that metonitazene “acts quickly to produce strong sedative/depressant effects” and could be sold as isotonitazene, oxycodone or an unspecified opioid.

High Alert says that a lethal dose of the drug is equivalent in size to a few grains of salt - meaning there is no way to accurately dose the opioid.

"These tablets/powder have an unknown dosage and taking them could lead to serious harm, including death," they said.

They have strongly urged people not to take any yellow powders or tablets and are encouraging drug checking to help minimise the risk.

“Opioid pills that have been illicitly manufactured often have unpredictable dosages, resulting in unintentional overdosing.

“Internationally, many pills have been shown to have varying doses even within the same batch.

“Illicitly pressed opioid pills have been linked to significant drug harm events in North America, including deaths,” they said.

They also warn that the drug may be sold online and is possibly available throughout New Zealand.

Symptoms of the drug can include nausea, sweating, slow breathing, cold and sweaty skin, pinpoint pupils and unconsciousness.

High alert is advising anyone who thinks they are overdosing or knows someone who is overdosing to call an ambulance.

“It can be difficult to recognise an opioid overdose. If you aren’t sure whether someone is overdosing, it is best to act like they are. It important to act quickly if you think someone is overdosing as it improves their odds of survival. Call 111 and ask for an ambulance immediately. Don’t leave the person alone.”

The drug was discovered after a substance was submitted to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) to be analysed.

Fentanyl test strips cannot detect the drug or any other nitazenes.