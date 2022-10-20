Steven Adams nailed in head by wayward pass: 'The ball has a dent!'

It's only the first game of the new season but already Steven Adams is back in the thick of the action with the Memphis Grizzlies - even when he isn't on the court.

Adams and the Grizzlies hosted the New York Knicks this afternoon for their season-opener in the NBA with the Big Kiwi starting at centre.

The Big Kiwi had a very Adams-like stat line, posting 14 rebounds - six of which were offensive - alongside three assists, a steal and a block. He also had three points, two of which were a clutch basket in the final minute of regular time.

However a bizarre highlight of the game took place with Adams not even on the court early in the third quarter.

As Adams was making his way from the bench to re-enter the game, Knicks point guard and former MVP Derrick Rose was looking to find a teammate with a cross-court pass that he threw at full force but it was wayward and headed straight for the Big Kiwi.

Steven Adams secures the ball against the New York Knicks. (Source: Associated Press)

Sure enough, the ball hit him squarely in the head but instead of dropping him, Adams simply turned around with his hands up and a big grin on his face.

The reaction floored the ESPN commentary team.

"How does that not knock you out? That was a fastball to the head," Jeff Van Gundy said.

"Most people would be down on the ground writhing in pain," Mike Breen added.

Breen then joked "the ball has a dent in it" while Van Gundy added if he were in Adams' shoes, he'd be in concussion protocols.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal also had fun with the moment, posting it on his Shaqtin' a Fool social media account where he celebrates the best [and worst] of the NBA.

The Grizzlies managed to hold on for an impressive 115-112 overtime win over the Knicks with starters Jaren Jackson Jr and Dillon Brooks out due to injuries.