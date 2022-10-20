Mallard reveals ‘compromising’ Helen Clark moment in farewell speech

Trevor Mallard ended his farewell speech to Parliament today by revealing an awkward moment shared with former Prime Minister Helen Clark.

Mallard announced his retirement as Speaker in August after criticism over his handling of protesters at Parliament, when he turned on sprinklers and blasted music at them, before issuing trespass notices to former politicians.

In his final words before the house today, the 30-year veteran Labour MP began by recounting his political journey starting as a Hamilton's West's Labour candidate in 1983, before thanking his family and friends including both Labour colleagues and those sitting across the aisle.

He spoke of his time meeting international leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Margaret Thatcher and the Queen, and shared memorable stories of Soviet surveillance and helping war-torn refugees.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it was a retelling of an awkward moment with the former Prime Minister Helen Clark, that he choose to save till last.

"[It] probably put my career at biggest risk and given one or two incidents I've been involved in that saying quite a lot."

Mallard says the embarrassing situation occurred late at night with the two were seated next to each other during a return flight from the funeral of Sir Peter Blake in 2001.

"I woke in the middle of the night and saw the DPS (Department of Public Safety) officer winking at me."

"I was in what might be described as a compromising position.

"We hadn't put the barrier up between the beds.

"I gently extricated myself, and if Helen noticed, she was kind enough to never mention it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallard has been Speaker since 2017 and was an MP for 35 years, and is set to take up the post of Ambassador to Ireland in January, leaving behind a career marred in controversy.

The Speaker is Parliament's referee in the debating chamber - making sure rules are upheld and disciplining MPs when they aren't - and acts as the landlord for Parliament's buildings.