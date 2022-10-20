Ardern says 7-14% rate rise for Aucklanders without Three Waters

Jacinda Ardern has met the new Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown this morning, canvassing a raft of issues - including the controversial Three Waters proposal.

"I’m looking forward to working with the Prime Minister and her senior ministers on these important issues facing the people of Auckland,” Brown said.

Ardern said the mayor’s speculation about Three Waters not going ahead will mean a possibility of rates increasing by at least 7%, with modelling suggesting double that in the future.

It follows Brown's letter on Monday to the chairperson of Watercare, Margaret Devlin, saying that all work on Three Waters should stop.

“We’ve been very clear here. I do not want a situation where we stand by and watch New Zealanders’ rates bills go up. And that is what will happen if nothing is done about water infrastructure in New Zealand.”

She said she made it clear to the mayor that’s exactly that’s what is predicted in Auckland and she wants to “sit down together [with Brown] and make sure we prevent that from happening”.

Adern said legislation is already before the Select Committee and she wants to listen to recommendations off the back of that and “make changes that can strengthen that legislation”.

She expressed concern that rates will continue to go up for New Zealanders if nothing was done about water infrastructure.

"I made it clear to the mayor that his speculation about Three Waters would see rates go up and I am not going to let that happen," said Ardern.

Jacinda Ardern and Wayne Brown (Source: Auckland Council )

In his letter to Devlin, Brown said Auckland households were "heading into an economic and fiscal storm" and costs needed to be trimmed.

"As Mayor, I expect that you will not be unnecessarily spending your resources on assisting or preparing for Three Waters reforms that are unlikely to happen. That is also true of Auckland Council to which I have given the same advice.

"Any money that might have been spent on Three Waters can be better spent or be returned to Auckland households in the form of lower water charges."