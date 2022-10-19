Sir Buck Shelford named RSA's new national president

Sir Wayne "Buck" Shelford has been named as the new National President of the RSA.

The ex-All Black was elected to succeed current president BJ Clark, who has served in the role for the last eight years. Clark did not stand for re-election.

Sir Wayne will be presented with the Kākahu Maumahara in a ceremony at the Swanson RSA today.

Sir Wayne Shelford poses for a portrait after being reconised for his services to rugby and the community with a knighthood. (Source: Photosport)

Sir Wayne was knighted as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours last year for services to rugby and the community.

He served in the navy in the late 1970s through to mid-80s.