Sir Buck Shelford named RSA's new national president

Source: 1News

Sir Wayne "Buck" Shelford has been named as the new National President of the RSA.

The ex-All Black was elected to succeed current president BJ Clark, who has served in the role for the last eight years. Clark did not stand for re-election.

Sir Wayne will be presented with the Kākahu Maumahara in a ceremony at the Swanson RSA today.

Sir Wayne Shelford poses for a portrait after being reconised for his services to rugby and the community with a knighthood.

Sir Wayne Shelford poses for a portrait after being reconised for his services to rugby and the community with a knighthood. (Source: Photosport)

Sir Wayne was knighted as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours last year for services to rugby and the community.

He served in the navy in the late 1970s through to mid-80s.

New ZealandAll Blacks

Popular Stories

1

Family narrowly avoids head-on collision as van crosses centre line

2

Demand for Whittaker's Hazella sees other flavours run low

3

First major bank hikes mortgage rates following inflation data

4

Nanogirl posts pic of 'perfect' newborn twins

5

'Door open' for National MP in conflict of interest case - Luxon

Latest Stories

Aussie cop dodges charges after travelling 230km/h on highway

Man charged after pedestrian run over at Rotorua Caltex

No Auckland trains for whole long weekend - KiwiRail

Terrorism laws to be expanded focusing on imprisoned individuals

Demand for Whittaker's Hazella sees other flavours run low

Related Stories

Hope historic agreement will protect iconic haka from exploitation

Gemma and Richie McCaw expecting third child together

'My heart was full' - Dan Carter details trip to Vanuatu with UNICEF

Jason Momoa 'star struck' meeting All Blacks in Auckland