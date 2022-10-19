Nanogirl posts pic of 'perfect' newborn twins

Dr Michelle Dickinson, better known as Nanogirl, and her husband Joe Davis have announced the arrival of their "perfect" twins.

Joe Davis and Dr Michelle Dickinson ready to take their new arrivals home. (Source: Instagram)

Dickinson posted a picture of Marlow and Kaia to her Instagram account earlier this week.

"@joepfdavis and I are delighted to welcome Marlow & Kaia into the world," she wrote.

"Two perfect, happy & healthy new members of our whānau, and the start of the most wonderful - and long awaited - new chapter in our lives.

"We’ve been surrounded by the most incredible aroha and support since their birth.

"To all of our friends and family, thank you for the messages, the beautiful food deliveries and all of the wisdom and advice you’ve shared."

Last month Dickinson appeared on NZ Herald's Ask Me Anything podcast hosted by Paula Bennett, where she talked about her fertility journey that saw her undergo IVF treatment and suffer several miscarriages.

"I knew I was pregnant when I was pregnant every time, and then losing a baby, it’s devastating. Joe always said it felt really hard because he never got to feel that or connect to that.

"He felt very isolated sometimes, and then his devastation was very different to mine, as mine was a physical pain as well as a mental one for him," she said.