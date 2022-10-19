BBC prepares secret radio scripts in case of winter blackouts

The Guardian is today reporting the BBC has "secret scripts" that could be read on air in case of widespread blackouts during the British winter.

Family sits around a table during a power cut. (Source: istock.com)

It comes as there are fears Russia may cut off all gas supplies to Europe this winter as the Ukraine conflict rumbles on.

The scripts, which The Guardian claims to be in possession of, outline how the national broadcaster would be used to reassure the public during a blackout.

One of the documents predicts a blackout could last up to two days, putting "extreme pressure" on police and hospital services.

"The government has said it’s hoped power will be restored in the next 36 to 48 hours. Different parts of Britain will start to receive intermittent supplies before then," part of a document reportedly reads.

The Guardian says the BBC plans for "hypothetical situations" and the scripts are thought to be part of this planning.

UK Ministers have recently reassured the public blackouts shouldn't be an issue as winter arrives.

However, according to The Guardian, the National Grid has issued a power warning for the winter.

Stating in a worst case scenario power could be out for up to three days should Russia turn off the gas taps altogether.