UK couple sell old coins found during kitchen reno for $1.5m

A UK couple hit the jackpot when they decided to renovate the kitchen at their Ellerby, East Yorkshire home.

Old coins found during UK kitchen renovation. (Source: Spink & Son)

An impressive collection of more than 260 gold coins was discovered in 2019 under the floorboards of the home's kitchen.

The coins, which were found in a pot, were dated from 1610-1727 and belonged to a Hull family involved in Baltic trading, BBC reported.

After the story gained global attention, the coins were recently sold at auction for NZ$1.5 million, well above their estimated value of $400,000.

"Picture the scene: you're choosing to re-lay your uneven kitchen floor, you put a pick-axe through the concrete and just beneath you see a tiny sliver of gold," Spink and Son auctioneer Gregory Edmund told the BBC.

"At the time, you think it must just be a bit of electrical cable, but you find it's a gold round disc and beneath it there are hundreds more."

The auctioneer added: "I will never see an auction like this again."