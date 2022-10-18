UK couple sell old coins found during kitchen reno for $1.5m

A UK couple hit the jackpot when they decided to renovate the kitchen at their Ellerby, East Yorkshire home.
An impressive collection of more than 260 gold coins was discovered in 2019 under the floorboards of the home's kitchen.
The coins, which were found in a pot, were dated from 1610-1727 and belonged to a Hull family involved in Baltic trading, BBC reported.
After the story gained global attention, the coins were recently sold at auction for NZ$1.5 million, well above their estimated value of $400,000.
"Picture the scene: you're choosing to re-lay your uneven kitchen floor, you put a pick-axe through the concrete and just beneath you see a tiny sliver of gold," Spink and Son auctioneer Gregory Edmund told the BBC.
"At the time, you think it must just be a bit of electrical cable, but you find it's a gold round disc and beneath it there are hundreds more."
The auctioneer added: "I will never see an auction like this again."