Locals between Nelson and Blenheim furious about SH6 closure

"We've all kind of been dumped into it and had no formal warning. We found out when everyone else found out," Knight said.
Many business owners are concerned how they'll make ends meet without motorists travelling past.
Waka Kotahi's Andrew James says he sympathies with residents and businesses but repairs can't wait.
"We've got a real risk of losing the whole road. And that's our concern. We don't want to be taking our time over this project."
James says there wasn't enough time to consult everyone before the announcement was made.
He says options like single lane and night openings aren't feasible.
"There are big holes, these are five or six meters deep, twenty metres wide, four sites," James said.
"We've got to be down in that working environment and it's very, very narrow."
It usually takes about 1 hour, 50 minutes to travel between Nelson and Blenheim. With the detour, through State Highway 63, it will take around 2 hours, 45 minutes.
But for those in place like Rai Valley, Havelock and Okiwi Bay it will take even longer.
"Well it says three and a half hours on Google Maps but it's more like four hours to get to Nelson. And that's where our doctors are, that's where our suppliers are."
Chris Lorndon commutes from Rai Valley to Nelson daily for work, though won't be able to while the road is closed.
"Because I'm the owner of an electric vehicle with a limited range I can't do the alternative route," Lorndon said.
"So I'll need to find alternative accommodation in Nelson for the time of the closure and perhaps commute home on the weekends."
For around 20 properties it's possible they won't have any access at all, as there's repairs happening on either side of them.
Waka Kotahi hopes to open up a forestry road which would connect some isolated residents to Nelson, with details available later on this week.
State Highway 6 between Hira and Ronga Road will close on November 1 and be reopened by December 18.