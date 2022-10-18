Air NZ ditches seat-only option on some international routes

Air New Zealand is removing the seat-only ticket option on its Tahiti, Perth and Honolulu services.

An Air NZ A321 Neo cabin

The airline says around 5% of customers buy a seat-only fare on those routes.

From Thursday, passengers to Perth and Tahiti won't be able to purchase a seat and carry-on luggage only ticket.

Instead, economy passengers will be streamlined to The Works - which comes with a meal and checked-in luggage.

From October 30, Honolulu flights will also no longer have a carry-on only option.

The airline will offer economy, premium economy and business - which it offers on its other North American routes.

"The majority of our customers on these services already purchase The Works, with only 5% of customers buying just a seat fare," Air New Zealand's Jeremy O'Brien said.

"Ensuring everyone can enjoy a meal from our delicious new menu gives an overall better onboard experience and streamlines the process for our crew and customers.

"As for Honolulu, moving this service to our long haul offering brings it in line with our other North American destinations so customers will now be able to choose between economy, premium economy and business premier on these flights."

