Sarah Ferguson posts photos of Queen's beloved corgis

Source: 1News

Sarah Ferguson has posted photos of Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, which she is now helping care for since the monarch's death on September 8.

Sarah Ferguson with corgis Sandy and Muick.

Sarah Ferguson with corgis Sandy and Muick. (Source: Instagram)

The Duchess of York posted a set of images to her official Instagram page on what was her 63rd birthday on Saturday, October 15.

"The presents that keep giving..." Ferguson captioned one of the pics, which show her smiling as she plays with corgis Sandy and Muick.


Read More

Ferguson previously said it is a "big honour" to have taken on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

"Sandy and Muick are national treasures and they have been taught well," she told the Daily Telegraph.

The Most Intriguing Lady author now has a total of seven dogs living under her roof, but explained that her five terriers "balance out" with the corgis.

"They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I've got used to it now."

