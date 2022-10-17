Good Sorts: Singers tour rest homes to help their audience relax

This week's Good Sort is Chrissie Lawley.

Chrissie is the leader of a singing group that plays for free in Wellington - except at these concerts, there's a greater chance of snoozing and snoring than singing and clapping.

Chrissie and her singers are regulars on the Hutt Valley rest home circuit - they aim to make their audience relax. They're not surprised when people doze off to their songs.

"When we see people fall asleep in the audience we think, 'yes that's good'. We really just want to soothe and calm people," Lawley said.

They often play to those who may not be fully cognisant but their speciality is singing to people on their deathbeds.

For the full story watch the video above.