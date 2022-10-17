Cancer symptoms missed by GPs for 2 years before woman's death

Colorectal cancer symptoms were missed by two GPs for two years before a woman was diagnosed with terminal cancer while travelling overseas and died weeks later.

Generic image of a doctor at work. (Source: istock.com)

The woman visited two GPs at a medical centre between 2016 and 2018 with symptoms including persistent anaemia, abdominal and pelvic pain, and diarrhoea.

In her report, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Deborah James said the first GP did not investigate the woman's symptoms thoroughly enough. The woman was only diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer after she travelled overseas in 2018.

When she returned, the "inoperable and advanced nature" of the cancer meant she couldn't undergo chemotherapy, and died a few weeks later.

"Failures by this GP meant that opportunities were missed to potentially diagnose and respond to the woman’s cancer several months earlier than occurred," James said.

She found the first GP to be in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for not providing services with reasonable care and skill.

However, James has acknowledged "the complexity and chronicity of the woman’s medical conditions was a difficult background upon which to provide care and diagnosis".

James criticised the second GP for failing to bring the woman's blood test results to the attention of the first GP, but was otherwise satisfied by their care.

"The majority of the care provided by the second GP was appropriate and Ms James did not find the second GP in breach of the Code," the report read.

She also said the medical centre was not in breach of the code due to its "appropriate and consistent" test policy.

"I consider the deficiencies in the first doctor’s care were individual failures, and I am also critical of the lack of clarity as to which GP had the primary responsibility for the woman’s care."

The first GP has since made changes to her practice around her treatment of iron deficiency anaemia.

James also recommended that both GPs conduct an audit of all of their patients who had received parenteral iron therapy in the last 12 months, and provide a written apology to the woman's family.