Ardie Savea to play in Japan after 2023 Rugby World Cup

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea has announced he will take an offshore sabbatical in 2024 in Japan, before returning to rugby in New Zealand.

Ardie Savea has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until 2025. (Source: Photosport)

The 67-Test All Black will transfer to Japanese side Kobelco Kobe Steelers at the end of 2023 following the Rugby World Cup and will return to New Zealand in June 2024.

"Although it's far away, it's nice to have clarity in what I'm doing and I think this change, for a short period of time, will do me and my family good," Savea said.

“Playing in Japan is going to be an awesome experience and I’m ready to embrace their beautiful culture. I can’t wait to meet all the Kobe fans at the games and connect with everyone.”

Savea will be immediately eligible for All Blacks selection upon his return and is contracted for the Hurricanes for the 2025 season.