LIVE: Black Ferns vs Wales, Rugby World Cup

Welcome to 1News' live coverage of this afternoon's Rugby World Cup pool match between the Black Ferns and Wales at Waitākere Stadium in Auckland.

Please refresh the page for the latest.

2:50pm:

The Black Ferns are in the house!

ADVERTISEMENT

2:45pm:

Ruby Tui, centre, celebrates the try for replacement prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (to her left) for the Black Ferns in their World Cup win over Australia at Eden Park last night. (Source: Photosport)

After a week of questionable weather, Auckland has turned on a stunner this afternoon for the contest between the Black Ferns and Wales.

This afternoon's match has plenty of weight to it in the context of Pool A - the Black Ferns sit top of the group after their bonus point win over Australia last week with Wales right behind them after pipping Scotland in their opening round.

It means a win this afternoon will seal a spot in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Despite that, Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith has opted to rotate his squad heavily from the one that took down the Wallaroos 41-17 with just three starters retaining the same jersey from Eden Park.

“We are balancing a desire to keep as much continuity as possible but we want to give players the opportunity to put their form out on the park. So we are putting in a lot of work around who plays when,” said Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to use this whole occasion to make us better. We’re in our own country, marching behind our flag, it is the greatest time in our life. We need to use that to our advantage."

The Black Ferns have played Wales four times in the past, coming out on top on all four occasions with an average winning margin of 35.5 points.

Squads

Wales: 1. Cara Hope, 2. Kelsey Jones, 3. Donna Rose, 4. Siwan Lillicrap, 5. Natalia John, 6. Gwen Crabb, 7. Bethan Lewis, 8. Sioned Harries. 9. Ffion Lewis, 10. Elinor Snowsill, 11. Lisa Neumann, 12. Hannah Jones, 13. Megan Webb, 14. Jasmine Joyce, 15. Kayleigh Powell

Reserves: 16. Kat Evans, 17. Caryl Thomas, 18. Sisilia Tuipulotu, 19. Abbie Fleming, 20. Alex Callender, 21. Keira Bevan, 22. Robyn Wilkins, 23. Kerin Lake

NZ: 1. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maia Roos, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Alana Bremner, 7. Kendra Reynolds, 8. Charmaine McMenamin, 9. Ariana Bayler, 10. Ruahei Demant, 11. Portia Woodman, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 13. Sylvia Brunt, 14. Renee Wickliffe, 15. Ruby Tui

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Santo Taumata, 19. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20. Sarah Hirini, 21. Kendra Cocksedge, 22. Amy du Plessis, 23. Hazel Tubic