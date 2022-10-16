Black Ferns put 10 tries past Wales, but big questions remain

The Black Ferns have put 10 tries past Wales in their 56-12 World Cup pool match victory in Waitākere today to qualify for the quarter-finals with one pool match remaining.

It was their second bonus point victory of the turnament, and yet, with late yellow cards shown to loose forwards Sarah Hirini and Charmaine McMenamin, their discipline still remains in question, along with their set piece, with their scrum in particular creaking badly at times and leaking penalties.

Afterwards, skipper Ruahei Demant, who led her team well and attacked with vision, spoke of her happiness at her team’s start compared with their opener against Australia at Eden Park last weekend when they came back from a 17-point deficit to win 41-17.

She was right in that the Black Ferns, after a metaphorical early armwrestle, scored four tries in 20 minutes – including two from wing Portia Woodman to take her tally for the tournament to five.

At 22-0 up after half an hour, New Zealand, playing with a strong breeze behind them, effectively shut Wales out of the game, although Wales did have the final say in the half via a converted try for halfback Ffion Lewis, who made the most of a driving maul.

It was here and in the scrum that the Welsh troubled the Black Ferns and it’s here they will presumably be vulnerable to the bigger physical threats of England, who battled to a 13-7 victory over a defensively excellent France in Whangarei last night.

Portia Woodman makes a run against Wales. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns gave up 17 penalties to Wales’ eight, including four scrum penalties, and this is likely where they will be targeted during the knockout stages. The Black Ferns’ final pool match is against Scotland in Whangerei next Saturday. After that, they're into the quarter-final.

Their occasional struggles up front is a narrative that will be balanced against an attacking threat that appears second to none at this World Cup, with the Black Ferns recovering from early handling errors to make the most of their backline strike weapons including Woodman, fellow wing Renee Wickcliffe and fullback Ruby Tui.

Black Ferns’ forwards Chelsea and Alana Bremner, Maia Roos and McMenamin set the platform for their team's running game with direct contributions, including a try for Chelsea in the first half and one straight after the break for Roos, with New Zealand’s backline again cutting loose as they did eventually against the Wallaroos.

There was a double for 18-year-old midfielder Sylvia Brunt – her second was the result of a superb breakout from Demant and support play from Wickliffe and Tui.

Black Ferns fullback Ruby Tui takes on the Wales defence. (Source: Photosport)

Another memorable try was the game’s last in the final minutes, Tui crossing the line after the excellent Woodman beat two defenders and ripped a long pass to the fullback in the left corner.

In the end it was a compelling victory, but it should be remembered that they played the final quarter with 13 women on the field for several minutes after the two yellow cards - one for Hirini for collapsing a maul and one for McMenamin for an intentional knock-on.

And as head coach Wayne Smith assesses the match, those are the numbers that may trouble him the most.

New Zealand 56 (Portia Woodman 2, Sylvia Brunt 2, Chelsea Bremner, Maia Roos, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Krystal Murray, Ruahei Demant, Ruby Tui tries; Ruahei Demant 3 cons)

Wales 12 (Ffion Lewis, Sioned Harries tries; Elinor Snowsill con)

Halftime: 22-7