Black Ferns book RWC quarter-final spot with big win over Wales

Relive 1News' live coverage of this afternoon's Rugby World Cup pool match between the Black Ferns and Wales at Waitākere Stadium in Auckland.

Please refresh the page for the latest.

FT: NZL 56-12 WAL

NZL TRY! Tui and Woodman combine off another pinpoint Demant kick and seal the win and Tui goes in to score on the left wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

That wraps up the Test in Auckland as the Black Ferns take another bonus point win - still plenty to work on though, particularly at the scrum and mauls as well as their ball handling.

The win gives the Black Ferns a spot in the quarter-finals with a game to spare against Scotland while Wales will square up with Australia looking to earn their own spot.

That's it for us this afternoon on the updates. Stick around for a match report shortly and other Rugby World Cup coverage.

77min: NZL 51-12 WAL

WAL TRY! With only six forwards on the field, the Black Ferns' maul defence can't hold and Wales finally convert with the drive off the lineout.

75min: NZL 51-7 WAL

NZL YELLOW! The Black Ferns are now down to 13 players as McMenamin is sent off for a deliberate knock down as Wales looked to attack inside the NZ 22. Wales kick for the corner for yet another lineout near the Black Ferns line.

ADVERTISEMENT

73min: NZL 51-7 WAL

NZL TRY! 50 up for NZ. Woodman makes the break off the lineout and links up with Murray who rumbles deep into the Welsh half. Black Ferns get a penalty and take it quickly to catch Wales off guard. It's a huge skip pass to Woodman who is brought down 10m from the line. Ball gets recycled quickly to Demant who steps inside her defender and waltzes in to score.

70min: NZL 46-7 WAL

Roos steals the ball at the lineout! Black Ferns clear again and challenge Wales to bring it back. They go wide to the right wing to try it but Woodman again shuts it down with another tackle into touch. NZ lineout just outside their 22.

68min: NZL 46-7 WAL

NZL YELLOW! They've been warned and now Hirini cops the punishment. Another maul collapse and the ref has had enough. Wales kick for touch and will get another lineout just inside the NZ half.

67min: NZL 46-7 WAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Ferns clear and Wales scramble back to control the ball. They look to start the attack all over again from deep in their half but get some help with another penalty. Short stoppage in play for injuries and drinks. When we restart Wales will have a lineout near halfway.

65min: NZL 46-7 WAL

After multiple resets the Welsh front row crumbles on their own feed and the Black Ferns get a penalty! Demant clears and it's a New Zealand lineout on their own 22m line.

63min: NZL 46-7 WAL

WAL NO TRY! Wales go to their maul but as they surge for the right corner Portia Woodman has somehow stolen it and gone into touch in goal! That means it's a 5m scrum from the Wales. Not sure how Woodman has done that but she has!

62min: NZL 46-7 WAL

Wales gets another penalty with the maul and that prompts another warning from the ref to NZ. Wales kick for the corner and it's a lineout 7m or so from the NZ line.

ADVERTISEMENT

61min: NZL 46-7 WAL

Black Ferns under pressure from the restart as the kick goes into open space somehow and bounces into touch. NZ with a lineout on their 5m line but the ball is controlled and the Black Ferns begin to rumble. Demant goes high with a kick but Wales does well to recover and has the ball 35m from the NZ line. They streak inside the NZ 22 and look to put some phases together with the forwards. Eventually it comes wide but Woodman shuts it down. There's an awkward bounce and it goes into touched, ruled to be off Woodman. Welsh lineout 15m from NZ line.

58min: NZL 46-7 WAL

NZL TRY! Krystal Murray is off the bench and over the line! The Black Ferns go to Wickliffe on the blindside and she's brought down short. It's recycled quickly and given to Murray he busts through her tackler and scores.

56min: NZL 39-7 WAL

It's all coming apart for Wales. Black Ferns pin the Welsh down with a kick into their 22 and Wales, knowing they need the ball to attempt a comeback, look to run it out but knock it on in the process. Black Ferns scrum 15m from the Welsh line.

54min: NZL 39-7 WAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Another costly error from Wales in the red zone and the Black Ferns get out unscathed.

53min: NZL 39-7 WAL

Wales are back on the attack as the Black Ferns make yet another handling error on the restart. Wales with the scrum earns a penalty and kicks for the corner with it. 5m lineout coming up.

50min: NZL 39-7 WAL

NZL TRY! WHAT A TRY BY THE BLACK FERNS! They get a penalty at the scrum and take it quickly, shifting the ball to Fitzpatrick. She offloads to Demant and the captain is in to the back field. Skip pass to Wickliffe on the right wing, she gives it back to Demant, Demant gives to Brunt and Brunt finishes it. Outstanding passage of play.

48min: NZL 34-7 WAL

Another handling error from the Black Ferns. It's a knock on at the back of the ruck and Wales are back on the attack. Superb attacking position. The scrum is smack bang in the middle of the pitch 25m from the NZ line.

ADVERTISEMENT

47min: NZL 34-7 WAL

The Black Ferns are put on the back foot as they lose the ball off the restart on their 22 but Wales appear too eager to respond and knock it on as thy counter attack. Black Ferns scrum on their 22.

44min: NZL 34-7 WAL

NZL TRY! One-two punch from the Black Ferns! After Wales go deep on the restart the ball comes wide to the left and with the space NZ are back in the Welsh half. It comes back to the middle of the field and the Black Ferns are into the Welsh half. It comes back left to Woodman and she looks to score yet another hat-trick but is stopped just short. She offloads to Fitzpatrick and she goes in to score.

41min: NZL 29-7 WAL

NZL TRY! Horror start for Wales! They cough up the ball after NZ kick deep and the Black Ferns launch the counter attack. Fitzpatrick goes down just short of the line, ball shifts back to the left and Roos goes over with a massive grin. Perfect start for the Kiwis.

40min: NZL 22-7 WAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Back underway in Auckland with a change to the NZ pack - Sarah Hirini in for Alana Bremner.

HT: NZL 22-7 WAL

Sylvia Brunt dives in to score against Wales. (Source: Photosport)

WAL TRY! Finally the Welsh pack gets reward for all their work as Lewis goes in to score off the back of the maul.

That wraps up an interesting first half. When the Black Ferns have had the ball in hand - which they have for the majority of the first 40 minutes - they have looked strong with silly handling errors on a dry Waitākere pitch the only thing slowing them down.

However when Wales can slow the game down and get to their set piece, their forward pack have looked equally dominant. They've earned five penalties from scrums and lineouts so far and unless an answer can be found in the sheds now, it won't be surprising to see Wales continue to use it with the wind now at their backs.

Stay with us for the second half. We'll be back shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

40min: NZL 22-0 WAL

Wales earn another penalty and the referee gives NZ a warning with the penalty count 8-4 against the Black Ferns. One last chance for Wales as they kick for the corner once more.

38min: NZL 22-0 WAL

Wales cough up a penalty to allow the Black Ferns to get out of their 22 but the Black Ferns gift it back with another handling error. Welsh with one last chance to strike off a scrum 10m inside the NZ half.

37min: NZL 22-0 WAL

It's another costly error in the most crucial part of the pitch for Wales! After all their hard work, the ball comes loose at the back of their maul and hooker Jones picks it up and rejoins the maul. She can't do that so it's a New Zealand scrum. Black Ferns get a bit of pressure relief there.

36min: NZL 22-0 WAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Welsh forwards gain ANOTHER penalty, this time with the rolling maul. Another kick for touch and it's a lineout 15m from the NZ line.

34min: NZL 22-0 WAL

Another strong shove from the Welsh pack nets another penalty. Wales kick for touch with it and get a lineout 10m inside the NZ half.

33min: NZL 22-0 WAL

With the game back underway, the Black Ferns launch another attack and look to work their way towards the Welsh 22 but there's a ball dropped cold before that can happen. Wales scrum 5m outside their 22.

31min: NZL 22-0 WAL

There's a short drinks break while the ref gets some technical difficulties sorted so here's some outlandish stats for the match so far. In the last 10 minutes alone Wales has made 28 tackles to NZ's 6. NZ have had 67% of possession in the last 10 minutes as well. One can only imagine the metres gained...

ADVERTISEMENT

31min: NZL 22-0 WAL

Again the Black Ferns opt to run it back off the restart instead of kick but it's finally punished with a knock on which Wales pounce on. Welsh finally with some ball on halfway and it comes left but the NZ defence is still tight. Six phases for no metres gained and there's a knock on as they try a skip pass. That'll be a Black Ferns scrum on halfway.

29min: NZL 22-0 WAL

NZL TRY! The floodgates have opened and Woodman has a second! Ponsonby makes the break off the restart and offloads to Reynolds. Reynolds goes down on halfway and the ball shifts to the left. It comes to Woodman, she bumps off her opposite, steps inside the last defender and streaks away to score.

26min: NZL 15-0 WAL

NZL TRY! A superb team try! Wales lose the ball shortly after their lineout and the Black Ferns launch a counter attack. The ball gets to Woodman on halfway and she steps her way into the backfield. Gets brought down on the Welsh 22, pops it up for Brunt who shifts it along to Bremner. Bremner goes into contact and offloads back to Brunt who finishes it in the left corner. Outstanding effort.

23min: NZL 10-0 WAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales go deep off the next restart but Black Ferns run it back at them regardless. Black Ferns get up to halfway but there's a knock on and Wales earn a penalty with their counterattack denied. Welsh kick for touch again and get a lineout 35m from the NZ line.

22min: NZL 10-0 WAL

NZL TRY! Wales go short with the restart and are punished as the Black Ferns again get easy metres up to halfway. Demant with another crossfield kick to Wickliffe and she's in space again. Links up with Tui and the ball makes its way inside the Welsh 22 once more. It comes left, Demant gets an offload to Ponsonby who moves it on to Woodman and no one is stopping her that close to the line! Black Ferns in again.

18min: NZL 5-0 WAL

NZL TRY! The ball stays with the forwards for a few phases and eventually the Welsh armour cracks. Chelsea Bremner gets the meat pie and after a tight start to the contest, the Black Ferns finally forge a lead.

16min: NZL 0-0 WAL

Black Ferns get another penalty shortly off the restart with a high tackle - nothing in it - and kick for the corner again. A 5m lineout coming up.

ADVERTISEMENT

15min: NZL 0-0 WAL

It's an awkward tip but NZ win the lineout and head into the Welsh 22. Demant with a crossfield kick to Wickliffe on her own and she gets it! Wales scrambled to stop it 5m short. The forwards look to finish it with some pick and gos but the ball gets held up. Wales with a goal line drop out to restart things.

13min: NZL 0-0 WAL

Wales go for a high kick off the scrum but Wickliffe takes it easily and the Black Ferns are back on attack with an offside advantage. The attack looks to continue but a forward pass ends it so we come back for the penalty. Demant kicks for the corner and it's a New Zealand lineout on the Welsh 22.

11min: NZL 0-0 WAL

It's scrappy from the Black Ferns but they escape unscathed! Wales lose the ball at their lineout but the Black Ferns give it back with a stripped ball after opting to run from inside their 22 instead of clearing. Wales looks to attack again but Ruby Tui makes a superb read and there's an intercept! That sparks a Kiwi attack as they rumbled down the field 70m over 12 phases but it comes to a halt with a knock on. Welsh scrum just outside their 22 coming up.

9min: NZL 0-0 WAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales earn another penalty and again they kick for the corner. Wales clearly want to paly with their big forward pack today and use the set piece. Black Ferns need to adjust.

7min: NZL 0-0 WAL

A knock on by the Black Ferns gives Wales a scrum of their own 30m from the NZ line. Wales gets a superb shove and the NZ front row collapse! Penalty to Wales and they kick for the corner. Strong start from the Welsh here!

5min: NZL 0-0 WAL

Wales move the ball left and right looking for a hole but the Kiwi defence remains staunch. Eventually the ball gets trapped at a ruck and can't get it so the whistle goes and it's a Black Ferns scrum. It's about 30m from the NZ line.

4min: NZL 0-0 WAL

Swarming defence from the Black Ferns! Wales can't do anything but lose metres so they opt for a high kick. Bayler takes it in but is immediately bundled into touch. Welsh lineout 10m from halfway which they win and gain a penalty from as the Black Ferns find themselves offside. Kick for touch gets them another lineout on the NZ 22!

ADVERTISEMENT

2min: NZL 0-0 WAL

Wales go deep with the kickoff and Black Ferns immediately bring it back to their 10m line with some strong runs. Demant then grubbers one through the rushing defence which Brunt recovers to put NZ inside the Welsh half. Attack shifts to the right but there's a knock on. Welsh scrum 5m from their 22m.

KICKOFF:

Wales gets us going and it's all on at Waitākere Stadium!

3:15pm:

No.8 Charmaine McMenamin leads the haka in her 30th Test for the Black Ferns. Another fierce challenge from the side and Wales receive it on their 10m line. What a moment.

We're now moments away from kickoff!

ADVERTISEMENT

3:10pm:

The teams are on the pitch and getting ready for the anthems. A sellout crowd welcomes them!

3:00pm:

Wales said earlier this week they believe they are up to "embracing the challenge" the Black Ferns will present this afternoon, having lost all four of their previous encounters against New Zealand.

"It’s a great opportunity to express ourselves. We’re playing New Zealand in their home world cup, we’re both on the back of wins, so it’s all about this game now," coach Ioan Cunningham said.

"We have nothing to lose but you have to be brave against any New Zealand team, you have to go for it, score tries, we can’t hold back, we have to go for it.

"Australia showed you can create opportunities and we need to do that too."

ADVERTISEMENT

2:50pm:

The Black Ferns are in the house!

2:45pm:

After a week of questionable weather, Auckland has turned on a stunner this afternoon for the contest between the Black Ferns and Wales.

This afternoon's match has plenty of weight to it in the context of Pool A - the Black Ferns sit top of the group after their bonus point win over Australia last week with Wales right behind them after pipping Scotland in their opening round Test.

It means a win this afternoon will seal a spot in the quarter-finals with a game to spare for either side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that, Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith has opted to rotate his squad heavily from the one that took down the Wallaroos 41-17 with just three starters retaining the same jersey from Eden Park.

“We are balancing a desire to keep as much continuity as possible but we want to give players the opportunity to put their form out on the park. So we are putting in a lot of work around who plays when,” said Smith.

“We need to use this whole occasion to make us better. We’re in our own country, marching behind our flag, it is the greatest time in our life. We need to use that to our advantage."

The Black Ferns have played Wales four times in the past, coming out on top on all four occasions with an average winning margin of 35.5 points.

Squads

Ruby Tui, centre, celebrates the try for replacement prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (to her left) for the Black Ferns in their World Cup win over Australia at Eden Park last night. (Source: Photosport)

Wales: 1. Cara Hope, 2. Kelsey Jones, 3. Donna Rose, 4. Siwan Lillicrap, 5. Natalia John, 6. Gwen Crabb, 7. Bethan Lewis, 8. Sioned Harries. 9. Ffion Lewis, 10. Elinor Snowsill, 11. Lisa Neumann, 12. Hannah Jones, 13. Megan Webb, 14. Jasmine Joyce, 15. Kayleigh Powell

ADVERTISEMENT

Reserves: 16. Kat Evans, 17. Caryl Thomas, 18. Sisilia Tuipulotu, 19. Abbie Fleming, 20. Alex Callender, 21. Keira Bevan, 22. Robyn Wilkins, 23. Kerin Lake

NZ: 1. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maia Roos, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Alana Bremner, 7. Kendra Reynolds, 8. Charmaine McMenamin, 9. Ariana Bayler, 10. Ruahei Demant, 11. Portia Woodman, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 13. Sylvia Brunt, 14. Renee Wickliffe, 15. Ruby Tui

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Santo Taumata, 19. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20. Sarah Hirini, 21. Kendra Cocksedge, 22. Amy du Plessis, 23. Hazel Tubic