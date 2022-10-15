Wellington Phoenix coach puts hand up for All Whites job

Ufuk Talay has today confirmed to 1News he is interested in the All Whites coaching job.

Outgoing coach Danny Hay will leave the role vacant at the end of the month after he didn't seek re-appointment.

"Coaching a national team is always interesting for me being the sole club at the Wellington Phoenix and maybe aligning with New Zealand football will help the New Zealand football and club at the same time," said Talay.

While New Zealand Football haven't spoken to him yet, he's willing to talk.

"Yeah definitely if there's an interest there I'd love to have a chat."

Talay joined the Phoenix in 2019 with the idea of building a young team with a strong Kiwi core. The 46-year-old had a positive start to his managerial tenure with the Wellington club when he led them to a top-three finish for the first time in their history.

With his success came offers from rival clubs which he turned down to stay with Wellington, leading to him being named A-League coach of the year in 2020.

Talay has since guided the team through difficult Covid-affected seasons based in Australia and holds a W-D-L record of 37-16-32 with the club.

Another talking point for Talay's potential appointment to the All Whites however could be whether he tries to manage both the Phoenix and New Zealand jobs.

There is a precedent with Ricki Herbert coaching both teams between 2007 and 2013.

"If it does come to that stage there'd have to be a lot of discussion and I believe It'd only work if the FIFA windows, if there's no international games during the A-League competition."

