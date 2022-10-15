Pacific Island coastwatchers recognised for WWII service

After more than 80 years, Pacific Island coastwatchers have been officially recognised for their service in World War II.

The group, the eyes and ears of the Pacific, were key to New Zealand’s defence against Japan.

The coastwatchers listened to radio activity and reported suspicious ships and aircraft back to New Zealand.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said they were “essentially sitting ducks putting their lives on the line for our safety and our freedom”.

“Coastwatchers had to be mentally and physically tough to stand up to months of isolation, harsh living conditions and the stresses of their work."

Willie Caruthers, whose grandfather was just 16 when he became one of the many Pacific Islanders who served, pushed for acknowledgement of their efforts.

"When the Minister of Defence was talking I was trying to wipe tears off,” Tua’ipulotu William Cuthers said.

He said his grandfather’s story is important “not just for me but for others”.

“There are other families here who are present as well,” he said.

In 1942, for protection against Japanese forces, Kiwi coastwatchers were considered Defence Force personnel.

But recent research shows the process was not thorough, and failed to include around 100 civilian coastwatchers elsewhere in the Pacific Islands.

"I just think they were out of sight and out of mind – not a great story as far as the New Zealand Government's concerned,” New Zealand Defence Force historian John Crawford said.

The Government’s official recognition now includes a certificate signed by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, the opportunity to add service plaques to headstones, and an official historical record of service.

But Crawford said recognition of the unsung heroes “should've been fixed up years ago and wasn't”.

“It’s only because Willie wrote to the Minister to say ‘this is not right’, and we sat down and thought ‘No, it’s not right."