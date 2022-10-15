Kiwis name strong side for RLWC opener against Lebanon

The Kiwis have made just one change to the side they rolled out against Tonga in June for their opening match at this year's Rugby League World Cup on Monday morning NZT.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. (Source: Photosport)

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has brought Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in to the centres for the match against Lebanon in Warrington.

Nicoll-Klokstad, who has primarily played as a fullback at Canberra over the last four seasons, spent the back end of the year in reserve grade after falling down the pecking order at the Raiders.

But Maguire has favoured the Warriors-bound 27-year-old over Raider Sebastian Kris and Parramatta's Marata Niukore to play left centre - a position he played during the 2019 international season against Australia and Great Britain before his absence earlier this year for the clash with Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium.

Maguire's team also features four players involved in this year's NRL Grand Final with champion front rowers James Fisher-Harris starting and fellow Panthers prop Moses Leota on the bench.

Parramatta's Dylan Brown is again at standoff and Isaiah Papali'i in the second row while Marata Niukore, who made his New Zealand debut in the centres against Tonga, is in the extended 19-man squad.

The Kiwis had a slight hiccup in the build-up to the Test with prop Joe Tapine suffering a knee issue at training but the team have soldiered on in their preparations at Maguire's call and Tapine recovering in time to make the starting side.

"He has got us really prepared," Jahrome Hughes said.

"He's holding us to high standards and that's going to make us better as a team... We have some really talented players in our team but that's not going to get you over the line.

"For us to take the World Cup back home to New Zealand would be great for our country and the people of our country."

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will miss the Lebanon and Jamaica games with suspension but will be cleared for their final group game with Ireland.

Kiwis vs Lebanon, Monday October 17, 7:30am, Warrington

Kiwis: 1. Joey Manu, 2. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 21. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Joe Tapine.

Interchange: 14. Kieran Foran, 15. Moses Leota, 16. Nelson Asofa Solomona, 17. Briton Nikora.

Reserves: 19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Marata Niukore.