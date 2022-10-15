Harry Potter stars pay tribute to late actor Robbie Coltrane

Actors from the Harry Potter series and Scotland's first minister are among those who paid tribute to the late actor Robbie Coltrane, who died this morning (NZT).

Daniel Radcliffe and Robbie Coltrane. (Source: Associated Press)

The 72-year-old Scot starred in all eight of the Harry Potter films as the half-giant gamekeeper of Hogwarts, Hagrid.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the boy wizard, released a statement honouring the late actor and shared an anecdote about him.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set, I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," he said.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Other stars in the film series also took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor, with Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, remembering Coltrane as "the most fun uncle I’ve ever had".

"But most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” she said.

“His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."

She continued: “Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you.

"I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, took to Twitter to share some of his favourite memories with Coltrane.

“One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly,” he said.

“He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything xx."

Bonnie Wright, who starred as Ginny Weasley, said she was “heartbroken” over Coltrane’s death.

“Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly.

"Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family."

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, remembered their shared love for space.

James and Oliver Phelps, who played Ron Weasley's twin brothers Fred and George, also shared personal anecdotes from their time on set with Coltrane.

While Coltrane was best known for playing the lovable giant, he was also beloved to fans of the James Bond franchise.

The official 007 Twitter account posted a tribute to his roles in Goldeneye and The World is Not Enough.

Scottish National Party and Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, called Coltrane a "Scottish entertainment legend" who will be hugely missed.