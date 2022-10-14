Sting announces first NZ shows in eight years

Source: 1News

Sting has announced two New Zealand shows for early next year.

The dates will mark the former Police star's first time playing in Aotearoa for eight years, last rocking our shores in 2015.

The first show is at Christchurch Arena on March 1 and the second at Mission Estate in Napier on March 4 for the famed Mission Concert, the world's biggest vineyard event, as part of his My Songs World Tour.

"Fans can expect to hear Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and many more," a statement announcing the concert promises.

Mission Concert producer James Erskine said he's "thrilled that Sting is returning to our venue", after a concert at Mission Estate in 2011.

Read More

"It's testament to the fact that artists love this event as much as fans do."

Phil Hocquard, chairman of the mission, called securing the artist an "absolute coup".

The former Police star will play Christchurch and Napier in March.

The former Police star will play Christchurch and Napier in March. (Source: Supplied)

"We look forward to seeing everyone back at our amazing venue," he said.

General public tickets for both shows go on sale next Friday, October 21, at 11am.

EntertainmentHawke's BayChristchurch and CanterburyMusic

Popular Stories

1

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake wakes thousands in central NZ

2

King Charles III's Auckland mansion on the market

3

Kirsty Bentley murder: Police following 10 lines of inquiry

4

One person dead after two-vehicle Bay of Plenty crash

5

Body found in Waikato River

Latest Stories

NATO chief warns Russia not to cross 'very important line'

January 6 panel to reportedly subpoena Trump to testify

George Bridge leaving NZ rugby for France

Parkland shooter avoids death penalty, gets life sentence

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake wakes thousands in central NZ

Related Stories

Fatboy Slim to play DJ set at top of Sky Tower during NZ tour

Former yellow Wiggle takes on new role focusing on inclusivity

Blink-182 to play two NZ shows as part of world tour

Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum after antisemitic posts