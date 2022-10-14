Sting announces first NZ shows in eight years

Sting has announced two New Zealand shows for early next year.

The dates will mark the former Police star's first time playing in Aotearoa for eight years, last rocking our shores in 2015.

The first show is at Christchurch Arena on March 1 and the second at Mission Estate in Napier on March 4 for the famed Mission Concert, the world's biggest vineyard event, as part of his My Songs World Tour.

"Fans can expect to hear Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and many more," a statement announcing the concert promises.

Mission Concert producer James Erskine said he's "thrilled that Sting is returning to our venue", after a concert at Mission Estate in 2011.

"It's testament to the fact that artists love this event as much as fans do."

Phil Hocquard, chairman of the mission, called securing the artist an "absolute coup".

The former Police star will play Christchurch and Napier in March. (Source: Supplied)

"We look forward to seeing everyone back at our amazing venue," he said.

General public tickets for both shows go on sale next Friday, October 21, at 11am.