A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was felt by thousands across Aotearoa early this morning.

The earthquake was centred 65km north-west of French Pass. (Source: GeoNet)

The quake, which hit at a depth of 146km about 3am, was centred 65km northwest of French Pass in the top of the South.

On GeoNet, more than 13,000 people reported feeling the shake, mostly in the top of the South or bottom of the North.

Our on-duty seismologist says earthquakes like this are uncommon but not unusual. They are widely felt because of their depth and location. On the month of New Zealand ShakeOut, quakes like this are a good reminder to be prepared – check out https://t.co/ikdVNOn5f2 — GeoNet (@geonet) October 13, 2022

The shaking was classified as "light" but was felt from Whangārei to Ashburton.