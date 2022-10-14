King Charles greets Liz Truss with - 'Back again? Dear, oh dear'

Source: 1News

A smiling King Charles III greeted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss with, "back again? Dear, oh dear," when the two met at Buckingham Palace yesterday.

The visit came as Truss fell under more pressure from her Conservative Party to abandon the tax-cutting economic package that sparked market instability in the UK.

Her first weekly audience with the King quickly went viral online after the greeting she received.

“So you’ve come back again?” King Charles replied to her after she curtseyed saying "Your Majesty".

Truss then said “it’s a great pleasure,” before King Charles muttered, “dear, oh dear... anyway".

One Twitter user was quick to liken the moment to an awkward scene from The Office.

It comes as Associated Press reports Truss faced widespread criticism from her own lawmakers during a closed-door meeting on the economy today.

