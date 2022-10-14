'Bromance' blossoming between Wellington Phoenix imports

Oskar Zawada and Bozhidar Kraev might hail from Eastern Europe but the Phoenix recruits are feeling right at home in Wellington.

So much so they even had to flat together as they found their feet in the capital.

"Oh yeah, we lived together because I couldn't find a house so he (Kraev) took me into his place," said Polish under-21 representative Oskar Zawada.

"I'm grateful for that!"

Zawada has since found a home but the friendship between the new signings, including Brazilian Yan Sasse, has continued.

With Sasse's level of English still improving, Bozhidar Kraev is often called in to interpret for the Brazilian at training; the Phoenix lucky to rely on the Bulgarian's Portuguese skills he picked up while playing in the country earlier in his career.

"I'm very close to Yan Sasse, we're very close friends," said Kraev.

Their new found bond was especially important this week after Sasse was handed a three-match ban for his red card last weekend in the 1-1 draw against Adelaide United.

"For every player it's disappointing when you can't play but with his experience he's managing his emotions and we're waiting for him to come back."

For now, the Phoenix will have to managed without the Brazilian as the club appeals his suspension but Zawada believes the team's quality can handle his absence.

"As a European many people maybe don't appreciate the standards of the league and the players here," he said.

"The knowledge of the head coaches was what made me come here and their plan for me.

"I think I can develop here."

Those sentiments were shared by Kraev.

"I mean we've only just started, the level is going to up for sure I think especially the first game was a bit slower, intensity wasn't that high but you can see tactically you can see people are prepared" said Kraev.

"The team is fantastic how they welcome us it's really impressive they were really kind and welcoming to me.

"Only good things I can say."