'Bromance' blossoming between Wellington Phoenix imports

Victor Waters
By Victor Waters, Te Karere Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

Oskar Zawada and Bozhidar Kraev might hail from Eastern Europe but the Phoenix recruits are feeling right at home in Wellington.

So much so they even had to flat together as they found their feet in the capital.

"Oh yeah, we lived together because I couldn't find a house so he (Kraev) took me into his place," said Polish under-21 representative Oskar Zawada.

"I'm grateful for that!"

Zawada has since found a home but the friendship between the new signings, including Brazilian Yan Sasse, has continued.

With Sasse's level of English still improving, Bozhidar Kraev is often called in to interpret for the Brazilian at training; the Phoenix lucky to rely on the Bulgarian's Portuguese skills he picked up while playing in the country earlier in his career.

"I'm very close to Yan Sasse, we're very close friends," said Kraev.

Bozhidar Kraev clears the ball for the Phoenix.

Bozhidar Kraev clears the ball for the Phoenix. (Source: Photosport)

Their new found bond was especially important this week after Sasse was handed a three-match ban for his red card last weekend in the 1-1 draw against Adelaide United.

"For every player it's disappointing when you can't play but with his experience he's managing his emotions and we're waiting for him to come back."

For now, the Phoenix will have to managed without the Brazilian as the club appeals his suspension but Zawada believes the team's quality can handle his absence.

"As a European many people maybe don't appreciate the standards of the league and the players here," he said.

"The knowledge of the head coaches was what made me come here and their plan for me.

"I think I can develop here."

Oskar Zawada reacts to a missed shot for the Phoenix.

Oskar Zawada reacts to a missed shot for the Phoenix. (Source: Photosport)

Those sentiments were shared by Kraev.

"I mean we've only just started, the level is going to up for sure I think especially the first game was a bit slower, intensity wasn't that high but you can see tactically you can see people are prepared" said Kraev.

"The team is fantastic how they welcome us it's really impressive they were really kind and welcoming to me.

"Only good things I can say."

FootballPhoenix

Popular Stories

1

Gisborne forestry worker dies in workplace accident

2

Experts warn new Covid variant could be widespread within weeks

3

Bridge: Family backed call to end RWC hopes, take France deal

4

Auckland man jailed for trying to smuggle 13kg of meth into NZ

5

Tree planting vandalism damages historic Mt Albert pā site

Latest Stories

Will Trump talk, or even turn up, to Jan 6 committee?

The Kiwi boxer hoping for fairytale finish on world stage

National MP in MPI dispute resigns portfolios over 'conflict of interest'

Pakistan beat Black Caps to win T20 tri-series

Crucial Cook Islands water project ploughing ahead despite issues

Related Stories

Wellington Phoenix to appeal three-match Sasse ban

With mental health '100%' better, Wisnewski returns to Phoenix

Wisnewski 'more open' after mental health break from football

Phoenix stalwart Louis Fenton hangs up boots at age 29