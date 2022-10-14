Black Ferns make wholesale changes for RWC clash with Wales

The Black Ferns have rung in the changes for their second Test of this year's Rugby World Cup with coach Wayne Smith naming a new-look side for Sunday's match against Wales.

Ruby Tui, centre, celebrates the try for replacement prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (to her left) for the Black Ferns in their World Cup win over Australia at Eden Park last night. (Source: Photosport)

Following last week's opening win at Eden Park over Australia, Smith has handed five more players their World Cup debuts for the match at Waitakere Stadium.

A new look front row sees Awhina Tangen-Wainohu earn her first start in the black jersey alongside a returning Tanya Kalounivale from injury. Hooker Georgia Ponsonby wedges herself between them at hooker in a promotion from the bench.

Auckland lock Mai Roos has also been promoted to start alongside Chelsea Bremner - one of only three players to don the same jersey from last Saturday - while Alana Bremner also makes a return from injury to join Kendra Reynolds and Charmaine McMenamin in the loose forwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith has also changed things up in the backline, handing Ariana Bayler the No.9 jersey with Kendra Cocksedge providing cover off the bench. Outside her, captain Ruahei Demant retains the first-five spot while Portia Woodman is also back at No.11.

Auckland midfielders Theresa Fitzpatrick and Sylvia Brunt combine at second five-eighths and centre, while Renee Wickliffe gets a start on the wing in her fourth World Cup campaign, with Ruby Tui donning the fullback jersey for the first time.

Prop Krystal Murray will make her Rugby World Cup debut off the bench where the team will have some significant impact from the likes of Joanah Ngan-Woo, Sarah Hirini and Amy du Plessis.

Smith said while the squad is still carrying some injuries - Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Kennedy Simon were listed as unavailable for the match - they are happy with the strength of the team.

“We are balancing a desire to keep as much continuity as possible but we want to give players the opportunity to put their form out on the park. So we are putting in a lot of work around who plays when,” said Smith.

After a monumental opening weekend, Smith said there is a focus this week on embracing the occasion.

“We need to use this whole occasion to make us better. We’re in our own country, marching behind our flag, it is the greatest time in our life. We need to use that to our advantage."

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Ferns vs Wales, Sunday 16 October, 3:15pm, Waitakere

Black Ferns: 15. Ruby Tui, 14. Renee Wickliffe, 13. Sylvia Brunt, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 11. Portia Woodman, 10. Ruahei Demant [C], 9. Ariana Bayler, 8. Charmaine McMenamin, 7. Kendra Reynolds, 6. Alana Bremner, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 1. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Santo Taumata, 19. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20. Sarah Hirini, 21. Kendra Cocksedge, 22. Amy du Plessis, 23. Hazel Tubic