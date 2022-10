Finding a park at a busy mall can be a stressful experience at times, but this method isn't recommended.

A driver of a Honda Civic somehow got their vehicle stuck on top of a Mercedes at a shopping centre in Sydney's south.

Police told Nine News they think the driver crashed their car into the boom gates, causing the car to roll onto the parked car.

A man in his 50s was treated for minor injuries, and the driver, a 73-year-old woman, was unharmed, 7News reported.