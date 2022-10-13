TikTok accused of profiting from livestreams of families begging

Social media giant TikTok has been accused of taking massive cuts of money donated on the platform, with so-called "TikTok middlemen" facilitating livestreamed begging on the app.

According to a BBC investigation, displaced Syrian families in camps have been encouraged to go live on the platform for hours at a time in search of donations.

Some streams earn nearly NZ$1800 an hour - but TikTok's cut of the money can reach up to 70%, the BBC said.

The "TikTok middlemen" provide the phones and equipment needed for the livestreams.

The BBC followed 30 TikTok accounts broadcasting live from Syrian camps for five months to track the donations.

The social media company's response read: "We are deeply concerned by the information and allegations brought to us by the BBC, and have taken prompt and rigorous action.

"This type of content is not allowed on our platform, and we are further strengthening our global policies around exploitative begging."